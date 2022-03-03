Notice of Judicial Opening

East Central Judicial District Call for Applications

March 3, 2022

Dear SBAND Members:

The Judicial Nominating Committee received a letter from Governor Doug Burgum convening the Committee to screen applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill Judgeship No. 6 in the East Central Judicial District as a result of the retirement of Judge Thomas R. Olson.

The committee is now accepting applications from qualified attorneys interested in the district court appointment. The judgeship will be filled under N.D.C.C. Chapter 27-25. Application information is included below.

Application Form Statement of Interests Form Applications can be sent to info@sband.org and must be received by 3:00 p.m. (CDT) on Monday, March 14, 2022. The following week, the State Bar Association will conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets. If you have any questions, please contact SBAND's Executive Director Tony Weiler at tony@sband.org