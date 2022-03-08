ICONIC FASHION PERSONALITY, LAUREN EZERSKY, JOINS FORCES WITH BROOKLYN-BASED IP DEVELOPMENT TEAM, STEALTH PICTURES
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION TEAM DEVELOPING ALL-MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROUNDBREAKING TELEVISION JOURNALISTNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth Pictures has optioned all life-story and related rights of iconic fashion journalist and downtown personality, Lauren Ezersky. Ezersky, an unmistakable figure- and voice- on the scene, famously hosted cable, and then E!TV and Style Network, interview series, “Behind the Velvet Ropes”, for over ten years and more than 200 episodes.
The show, which remains a YouTube favorite, featured Lauren’s inimitable interview style, famously sharing breakfast in bed and a pillow with Alexander McQueen as well as insightful and disarmingly provocative moments with the era’s “original Creators,” including Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Jean-Paul Gaultier and others. Lauren also penned monthly fashion lifestyle columns for several beloved industry favorite publications, including PAPER magazine.
Stealth founder and writer/ Executive Producer, Carey Fox, is compiling all 200 plus episodes of Ezersky’s BTVR series, photos, print and ephemera into her “Velvet Archive” for new licensing and merchandising opportunities. Fox is currently fielding interest from networks, studios, publishers and brands, here and abroad.
Stealth Pictures is also developing “HEXEN,” the novel to film adaptation of Tor/ Macmillan Publishing’s supernatural fantasy, “SABBATH: ALL YOUR SINS REVEALED”, co-written by Fox and executive produced by Fox, co-writer Matt Tomao and book-to-film pro, Brendan Deneen, as well as “OFF THE WALL”, a stylized children’s picture book in collaboration with wallcovering company, FLAVORPAPER.
Carey Fox
Stealth Pictures
+1 9173999683
cfox62@gmail.com