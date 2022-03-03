MSPA Americas Celebrates its Silver Anniversary
MSPA Americas, in all its forms and sister chapters around the world, have truly impacted the customer journey and raised customer experience standards for 25 years now.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, has kicked off its 25th anniversary year. The association was initially founded in Orlando, Florida in February 1998.
“MSPA Americas, in all its forms and sister chapters around the world, have truly impacted the customer journey and raised customer experience standards for 25 years now,” stated MSPA Americas Board of Directors President, Stan Hart. “I and our current board leadership salute our member companies who have been narrowing the gap between businesses and customers, creating positive encounters, which ultimately lead to greater brand loyalty and increased revenues.”
In 1996, mystery shopping company owners Mark Michelson, former CEO of Michelson & Associates of Atlanta, and Mike Bare, President of then Bare Associates International in Fairfax, VA, began informal networking by sharing issues and stories about dealing with clients, independent contractors and scams hurting the industry. During a visit to Atlanta in 1997, Michelson and Bare decided to work together to plan a meeting that would bring other interested mystery shopping companies together to discuss creating an association to further common initiatives which supported all members of the industry. In February 1998 that meeting was held at the Orlando Airport Hyatt which led to the formation of the Mystery Shopping Providers Association, also known as MSPA.
Over the years, this mother chapter, which spawned three other MSPA associations in time in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, saw name changes to the Mystery Shopping Professionals Association, MSPA North America, simply MSPA and, today, MSPA Americas. No longer just for mystery shopping companies, MSPA Americas has since opened up its membership to any industries which touch the customer journey, including retail service providers, who today make up between a quarter to a third of MSPA Americas’ regular (company) membership.
“We’ve evolved from our early roots to meet the needs of our members and the dynamic marketplace,” continued Hart. “As we look to the next 25 years and plan for that, we are committed to being relevant and resourceful to those members and the needs of the global economy.”
MSPA Americas connects and supports the businesses which are creating, measuring, and enhancing the customer journey. Widely recognized as the hub of the leading companies which impact the total customer experience, MSPA Americas strengthens the CX (Customer Experience) and Retail Service Provider industries by uniting the efforts and actions of its members and supporting the businesses they serve.
