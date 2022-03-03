Missing Snowmobiler Pawtuckaway State Park

CONTACT: Lieutenant Adam Cheney 603-271-3361 March 3, 2022

Nottingham, NH – On March 2, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham for a reported missing snowmobiler who became stuck in a brook. Due to poor cell phone reception, no other information was given. The reporting party did not make a call to first responders until four hours after the incident occurred.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., the snowmobiler was located by members of the Nottingham Fire Department and transported out of the woods. Thomas Simpson, 71, of Raymond, NH, stated that he was operating on a single-track trail and got his snowmobile wedged between two trees and could not get it out. He then began walking, got off trail, and became lost. Simpson did not sustain any injuries.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, Nottingham Fire and Rescue, Deerfield Fire Department, members of the Candia Snow Slickers Snowmobile Club, and Nottingham Police Department assisted in the search.

NH Fish and Game conservation Officers would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts to let someone know where you plan to go prior to your trip in case of an emergency situation. If you become stranded and do not know where you are, stay with your snowmobile and keep moving or start a fire to keep warm in cold temperatures.