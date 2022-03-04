FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Enter The Metaverse With Megaverse
Megaverse announces itself to the world this weekend by bringing Spanish soccer giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid into the metaverse.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megaverse is set to bring FC Barcelona into the metaverse this weekend by sponsoring the team's upcoming game against Elche CF.
With FC Barcelona experiencing a revival in form and playing style under the ex-legendary player and now coach Xavi, Sunday's game should be a great spectacle and one that is perfectly fitting for the first major public announcement to the world of Megaverse.
Megaverse's sponsorship of the upcoming game is just the first in a five-week initiative that will see Megaverse advertising hoardings appear at games featuring Real Madrid (twice), Atletico Madrid, and another of FC Barcelona's fixtures.
To celebrate bringing the La Liga giants into the metaverse, the Megaverse team is running free signed shirt giveaways of some of world soccer's biggest stars on their Twitter account.
The first shirt giveaway is Crisitain Ronaldo, arguably the greatest player of all time and currently the world's most popular celebrity on social media.
Fans of CR7 who would like to have a chance of winning his signed Manchester United jersey should head over to the Megaverse Twitter and take part in the free giveaway before the kick-off of FC Barcelona's game on Sunday.
A Polygon Powered Megaverse
Bringing footballing giants FC Barcelona and Real Marid into the metaverse is another excellent achievement for this project that has been picking up a lot of steam in the last couple of months in preparation for its full launch.
In early February, Megaverse announced an investment from Polygon and a strategic partnership to work together on marketing activities with Polygon Studios.
Megaverse will be initially launched on Polygon, and both teams are working on establishing a Polygon HQ on MATIC Island on Megaverse.
The Megaverse team recently took part in an AMA on the Polygon Twitter account, and both teams are looking forward to developing their relationship even further in anticipation of the launch of Megaverse's playable demo that is set to drop in the coming days.
Oversubscribed Pre-Sale
The initial offering of Mega Token was also successfully carried out in February, with 2.5% of the total supply being sold at $0.01.
The pre-sale allocation was oversubscribed, and all efforts are now focussed on the Mega Token Public Sale, which will be held on Copper Launch towards the end of March.
In a bit of a twist to conventional crypto sales, the Mega Token Public Sale will be spread over three separate events, known as Series A, B, and C.
All three sales will take place on Copper Launch.
By conducting three separate public sale events, Megaverse plans to raise funds as per the development and progress of the project.
This method will split the Mega Token allocation into three equal rounds of 7.5% of the total supply.
Megaverse will set the floor price for the Series A public sale on Copper Launch at $0.025.
About Megaverse
Mega DAO is a multichain experience built to introduce social media users and the world's most active global communities to the decentralized metaverse.
Megaverse is the cornerstone of the wider Mega DAO Ecosystem, which incorporates MegaFi, Mega NFTs, and Mega Guild.
Today, 4.5 billion of the planet's 7.9 billion population actively use social media. Most of this social media activity and fan adoration will occur in the metaverse in five or ten years.
Mergaverse's mission is to accelerate this transition and bring the future forward. We will do this by converting at least 10 million of these 4.5 billion social media users into daily metaverse users within the next two years.
Initially inspired by the crypto heat map and imagined as a place that would honor and celebrate the people who have made our blockchain and crypto-infused lives a reality, Megaverse will also be a hub for crypto communities. Over 20 separate lands in Megaverse are named after the most popular cryptos, giving each community its own unique home here.
