Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month 2022

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (DDAM), a month where we celebrate the coming together of people with and without disabilities to form strong and diverse communities. To foster these communities, we know that continued innovation is needed in all aspects of service delivery. Our aim is to ensure that people with developmental disabilities have the same opportunities that people without disabilities have and are empowered to live as independently as possible and achieve their personal goals.

Toward this end, we'll be focusing this month on advances in service delivery and showcasing some of the innovations here at OPWDD and at our provider agencies that are helping to break down some of the barriers that, in the past, have prevented the people we support from progressing toward their goals.

We hope you'll follow along with us this month as we highlight the technology, the programs, and the people driving that innovation. Let's celebrate the work being done to ensure that people with developmental disabilities can live as independently as possible.

Do you know of an innovative program or service delivery method that breaks down barriers that have stood in the way of people with developmental disabilities living their lives to the fullest?  Email us at [email protected], and you might find your suggestion featured on our social media channels during the month.

Let's all celebrate how we're #BreakingDownBarriers this Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Please like and share our posts and use the hashtags #BreakingDownBarriers #DDAM2022 and #WorldsImagined.

