Retina Consultants of America Celebrates Growth Milestones
Targeted Growth Leads to Presence in One Third of the Top 24 MSA’s
RCA’s mission will continue to focus on partnering with esteemed leaders in the retinal field. We bring top talent together to share insights and provide the highest level of care to patients”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, celebrates a major growth milestone with presence in one third of the top 24 MSA’s in America. RCA has grown to encompass 20 practices across 155 locations treating more than one million patients.
— Joel A. Pearlman, MD, PhD
“When we founded RCA, we had one goal in mind, to bring the best physicians in the retinal field together to share knowledge, expertise and clinical advancements. To serve our patients and retina community with integrity and deliver the highest quality of professional care, RCA has focused on entering key MSAs to enhance patient access,” said Robby Grabow, CEO, RCA. “RCA continues to focus on the future with a relentless commitment to our patients and practices. We plan to expand in key geographies by adding more than 40 physicians in 2022. This will be achieved through partnering with quality physicians in three to four additional states while continuing to develop regional density in our current MSAs.”
RCA’s presence in key markets will continue to position RCA for success in retina innovation including clinical trials and new pharmaceutical entries to the marketplace including gene therapy and biosimilars. That success stems from RCA’s physician-led approach partnered with the business acumen of regional business leadership members with the backing of a robust national support center.
“RCA’s mission will continue to focus on partnering with esteemed leaders in the retinal field. We bring top talent together to share insights and provide the highest level of care to patients,” said Joel A. Pearlman, MD, PhD. “Physicians maintain clinical autonomy while leveraging the shared knowledge of their peers. RCA’s continued growth in new geographies in the future will be essential to our dedication to patient care and accessibility.”
RCA includes practices in California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. RCA now has a total of more than 170 physicians across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
###
Andrea Morgan
Retina Consultants of America
+1 9172135506
email us here