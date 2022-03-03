Submit Release
Watertown, MA Charity's Support Grows

FoW/Alexandria Partnership

Friends of Watertown is a 501c3 charity and the community's effort to battle the pandemic/quarantine’s ripple effects on the most vulnerable in our midst.

OV Lattanzi, the President of ‘FoW’ said, They didn’t blink an eye when we asked them to help us. They are tremendously kind, supportive and gracious.”
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- www.friendsofwatertown.org is incredibly excited to announce that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, www.are.com has become a Sponsor of the Friends of Watertown.

Alexandria is the largest and leading owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science campuses in Greater Boston.

