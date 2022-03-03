Anblicks Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
Anblicks is now an ISO 27001 certified company that has taken all required steps to meet the highest global security standard to safeguard clients’ information.
Security, availability, and quality have always been of great importance to our company. The ISO 27001 certificate is proof that we meet the highest international (data) security standards.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks, a US-based Cloud Data Analytics Company, has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The certification and extensive audit process were performed by Alcumus ISOQAR and conform to international standards.
— Amij Patel, Chief Operating Officer at Anblicks
An independent audit was completed successfully, demonstrating Anblicks' dedication to information security in the areas of CloudOps, Data Analytics, and Modern Apps. The certificate was granted stating that the standards have been completely implemented.
In other words, Anblicks has implemented a world-class information security management system!
Anblicks' ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that data security is a top priority for the company.
As a result, it ensures that:
· Customer information is kept safe and secure.
· Risks and vulnerabilities are assessed, minimized, and eliminated by Anblicks.
· Anblicks complies with the most stringent information security requirements.
· Anblicks has a security culture, and all employees must prioritize information security.
· For Anblicks' IT, HR, and other departments, operational excellence is a must.
About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to delivering excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
