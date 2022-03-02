Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,603 in the last 365 days.

Transportation and Infrastructure invites post-graduate students to apply

CANADA, March 2 - A six-month internship program through the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will provide hands-on experience for Island post-graduates.

Students who are graduating in 2022 or have graduated within the past two years from a post-secondary program are eligible to apply for the eight positions which include:

  • Lab technologists (2 positions)
  • Special Projects Engineer
  • Policy and Planning
  • Survey Technician
  • Construction Engineering Technologist (2 positions)
  • Building Site Inspector

“Keeping and attracting young Islanders is critical to the success of our province because of the contributions, perspectives and creativity they can bring. Our internship program will offer a rewarding work environment, many opportunities for growth and training and the ability to work with experienced, professional leaders in their fields. This is a great opportunity for Government to grow top talent while delivering important public services for Islanders.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

To learn more and to apply, click here

Media contact: April Gallant Senior Communications Officer aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Transportation and Infrastructure invites post-graduate students to apply

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.