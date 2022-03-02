Transportation and Infrastructure invites post-graduate students to apply

CANADA, March 2 - A six-month internship program through the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will provide hands-on experience for Island post-graduates.

Students who are graduating in 2022 or have graduated within the past two years from a post-secondary program are eligible to apply for the eight positions which include:

Lab technologists (2 positions)

Special Projects Engineer

Policy and Planning

Survey Technician

Construction Engineering Technologist (2 positions)

Building Site Inspector

“Keeping and attracting young Islanders is critical to the success of our province because of the contributions, perspectives and creativity they can bring. Our internship program will offer a rewarding work environment, many opportunities for growth and training and the ability to work with experienced, professional leaders in their fields. This is a great opportunity for Government to grow top talent while delivering important public services for Islanders.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

To learn more and to apply, click here

Media contact: April Gallant Senior Communications Officer aldgallant@gov.pe.ca