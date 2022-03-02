Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan to pay a state visit to Pakistan

UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - On 3-4 March, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The agenda of the upcoming high-level talks includes issues of further developing strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The main attention will be paid to the implementation of joint projects of practical cooperation, primarily in trade, investment, industrial cooperation, transport, logistics, infrastructure and tourism, as well as expanding the program of cultural and humanitarian exchange. Views will be exchanged on the international and regional agendas.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a joint declaration and several bilateral documents.

Following the program of the visit, the President of Uzbekistan will meet with the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, heads of agencies and leading companies of this country.

Source: UzA

