Increasing Consumption Of Processed Food Aids The Processed Meat Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Processed Meat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Processed meat market forecast shows that the increasing consumption of various processed food products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Food that has been frozen, canned, cooked, packaged, or modified in nutritional composition through fortification, preservation, or preparation in various ways is considered processed food. Processed meat provides several advantages, including a better taste, a lower risk of meat-borne infections, a longer shelf life, and a high degree of portability. For instance, according to the Standard Process Inc., a US-based food supplements company report published in 2020, processed foods account for about 70% of the American diet. Additionally, according to the agricultural and processed food products export development authority, During the fiscal year 2020-21, India exported 774.11 Megatonne (MT) of processed meat to the world, valued at 1.62 million dollars. According to TBRC’s processed meat market growth analysis, the increasing consumption of various processed food products drives the growth of the market.

The global processed meat market size is expected to grow from $614.08 billion in 2021 to $691.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The processed meat market is expected to reach $976.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Plant-based meat is a key trend gaining popularity in the processed meat market. Plant-based meats are foods made from plants that are meant to be a substitute for animal-based meats, such as sausages, steaks, burgers, fillets, bacon, nuggets, and a plethora of other variations of popular cuisines. For instance, in December 2021, ITC Limited, an India-based conglomerate company launched plant-based meat products in recognition of India's growing demand for meat alternatives and vegan meals. To begin, ITC will introduce plant-based burger patties and nuggets that taste like chicken which are the two most popular non-vegetarian frozen food groups.

Major players covered in the global processed meat industry are Cargill, Tyson Foods, National Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Smithfield Foods Inc, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Conagra Foodservice Inc., BRF SA, Foster Farms, JBS S.A., Koch Foods, Marfrig, National Beef Packing Company LLC, Sanderson Farms, Marel hf, Perdue Farms, Sadia S.A., and Danish Crown.

North America was the largest region in the processed meat market in 2021. Europe was the second-largest region in the processed meat market. The regions covered in the processed meat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global processed meat market research report is segmented by product into chilled, frozen, canned or preserved, by processing into fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, precooked meat, raw fermented sausages, cured meat, dried meat, others, by meat type into poultry, beef, mutton, pork, others, by nature into organic, conventional, by distribution channel into supermarket or hypermarket, grocery stores, specialty retailers, online stores, others.

