Unmetered bandwidth is changing the future of server hosting
Unmetered bandwidth has been a hot topic in the data center industry. The future of this technology is poised to shake up everything we've come to know.SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of unmetered server bandwidth
The remote work and school experiments of the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the migration of work, learning, and recreation "in real life" to online platforms. Even after variants are stifled, many of these emergency adaptations will endure.
The past two years have illuminated the many benefits to online shopping, distributed workforces, digital learning, and other pandemic-inspired changes. The public health emergency has rapidly brought even the most reluctant companies and consumers into digital space.
One consequence of this great migration will be the rise of unmetered bandwidth as the world adjusts to this new normal. As large and small organizations plan for ongoing remote realities and potential future pandemics, they will quickly realize that limited server bandwidth is incompatible with their current and projected needs.
This will force a bottom-up revolution as consumer demand drives changes in the industry. Will hosting companies adapt? That's the real question.
Informative companies and organizations will realize they can't afford the risks of limited transfer contracts. Even if they wanted to, users won’t allow them to get back into old ways!
