Europe Automotive Connectors Market Size 2022: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2027

Automotive connectors refer to specially designed electromechanical components that are connected to several electrical lines for forming a complete circuit. They include jacks, plugs and sockets that are mounted under the vehicle hood. Apart from this, automotive connectors consist of various advanced safety and security features, including adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and auto emergency braking, which assist in mitigating the risks of fatal accidents. Currently, they are commercially available in varying types, such as wire to wire, wire to board and board to board.

The increasing environmental consciousness among consumers, along with the rising need for eco-friendly automobiles, has prompted the governments of numerous countries across Europe to introduce favorable policies for promoting the usage of electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This, in turn, is primarily driving the automotive connectors market growth across the region. In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the integration of electronic control units (ECUs) for improving the drivability and overall vehicle performance, are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of plastic optical fiber (POF) due to the increasing demand for flexible and lightweight vehicles is further contributing to the market growth.

Europe Automotive Connectors Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the europe automotive connectors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the europe automotive connectors market on the basis of connection type, connector type, system type, vehicle type, application and country.

Breakup by Connection Type:

Wire to Wire Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Board to Board Connection

Breakup by Connector Type:

PCB Connectors

IC Connectors

RF Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Others

Breakup by System Type:

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Body Control and Interiors

Safety and Security System

Engine Control and Cooling System

Fuel and Emission Control

Infotainment

Navigation & Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

