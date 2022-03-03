Lexy Panterra celebrating "Booty On Her" hitting one million views Lexy Panterra. Photo Credit: Cristine Jane / Visible Vibez

Lexy Panterra’s “Booty On Her” ft. Trina music video hits one million views and continues to gain traction on SoundCloud, Spotify, and TikTok.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-generation Persian American artist Lexy Panterra is celebrating her music video for “Booty On Her” ft. Trina” (EMPIRE / HipVision / Lex Luther) hitting one million views on YouTube. In addition, the track has been performing extremely well on SoundCloud (726k plays), Spotify (101k plays), and TikTok (13M+ views).Watch the video now: https://youtu.be/dJBwBRc30uk “Booty On Her” was produced by Dutra and features album art by French painter Lionel Thomas. The single can be heard here: https://empire.ffm.to/bootyonher “This is my time. I’ve always been a recording artist first and can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music. I think they’re going to love it,” said Panterra.Most know Lexy Panterra as a larger-than-life online personality with a loyal fan base of over 9 million followers, reaching an impressive 500 million views and 1 billion impressions across platforms to prove it. As an international artist she has collaborated with powerhouses DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Marshmello, and Lil Yachty to name a few. She is a pop culture phenomenon with her singles “Where Do You Go” and “More Than You” both landing on the Billboard charts.Born and raised in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento, CA, Panterra has deep-rooted values which stem from her Persian descent and upbringing. Her Grandmother was Leila Kasra Afshar (Leila Kasra), a famous Iranian singer and poet who came to the United States in the wake of the Iranian Revolution. As a child, her father - an Iranian immigrant - taught her how to race motorcycles, but it was her mother’s love of music and dance that set Lexy on the journey to where she is today.In 2015, Panterra’s original song “Lit” and its accompanying video exploded on YouTube, earning her a massive following. Since then, she has been steadily releasing everything from upbeat, fun, and risqué songs to emotional ballads about love, pain, and everyday struggles that are perfectly encapsulated in her most recent releases “Best Friend” and “New Body.”As Panterra continues to expand her brand and grow her music career with the upcoming release of her new album Sex, Money, & Love Songs, her relentless drive, determination, and raw talent are on track to make her one of the hottest acts of 2022 and beyond.For more information, visit www.lexypanterra.com Follow Lexy on socials: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialLexyPanterra (3M) https://www.instagram.com/lexypanterra/ (2.7M) https://www.youtube.com/c/LexyPanterra/ (2.17M) https://twitter.com/LexyPanterra (73.5K) https://www.tiktok.com/@alexispanterra (26.6K)

Lexy Panterra feat Trina - Booty On Her (Official Music Video)