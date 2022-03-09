Submit Release
Cloudbric Wins Globee® Awards at the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

Cloudbric, No.1 cloud-based website security provider in the APAC, has named Winner in the Globee Awards 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric, No.1 cloud-based website security provider in the APAC , has named Winner in the Globee Awards 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®!

Cloudbric announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has been named winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Cloudbric, the No.1 cloud-based website security provider in the APAC region, has been awarded in the “Web Application Security and Firewalls” & “Most Innovative Security Service of the Year” categories and received ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’ awards respectively, achieving a great feat of two awards. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Cloudbric WAF+ is equipped with a logic-based detection engine and patented A.I. module to provide the highest security standards and lower the already best-in-class false positive rate all over the world. In addition, Cloudbric RAS addresses the drawbacks of traditional uses End-to-End Encryption through Secure Proxy (E2EE) technology to securely connect users and corporate networks. Learn more about our winning solution here.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose Cloudbric have been named winner by the Globee Awards,” says Cloudbric CEO Tae-joon Jung “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

<Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®>
The Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® program, which began in 2003, was created to admit and honor the recognition of the best companies, products, people, PR, and more from all over the world in every facet of security and information technology. More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

