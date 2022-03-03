Tactical NAV App Saves Family in Ukraine and Helps Ukrainian Soldiers Fight Back Against Russian Forces
Savings lives in a war zone? There’s an app for that.
My family has used your software to escape Ukraine into Poland safely without injury. There are members of my family also using your Tactical NAV app to fight back and defend our homeland.”KYIV, UKRAINE, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, a Ukrainian family was able to safely escape into Poland thanks to an app called Tactical NAV, a commercially available navigation app located on the App Store and Google Play.
— Roman Shevchenko
Through an email sent to the software's developer, a Ukrainian man thanked the app maker in a short message that highlighted his family was now safe thanks to using the app and escaped the Russian invasion without injury.
"There are members of my family also using your Tactical NAV app to fight back and defend Ukraine. I don't know if you know how important your software has been for us, but we are now safe because of your app. We are grateful, and I thought you would like to know," said Roman Shevchenko, in his email to the developer.
Tactical NAV was created by former U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan J. Springer when he was in Afghanistan in 2010. The application has been commercially available for more than 11 years, and while the Department of Defense does not endorse it, it's not the first time the app has come to the rescue for users.
"There are no words to express how thankful I am to hear that Roman and his family were able to escape Ukraine safely. But, of course, I'm heartbroken about what is going on in the country. Still, I'm also very humbled to know that Tactical NAV was able to help in this particular situation. May God bless the people of Ukraine," Springer said.
Initially developed to save military lives, Tactical NAV is currently in use by tens of thousands of people all throughout the world. And after leaving the military in 2015, Springer, an Indiana native, now serves as the CEO of TacNav Systems, which develops and sells Tactical NAV globally. He hopes that his tactical app can further help others in Ukraine and the surrounding region.
