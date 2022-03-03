Spindletop Capital Announces Appointment of Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, Dr. Kedar Mate, and Rima Cohen to the Advisory Board
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spindletop Capital Management, a healthcare-focused growth equity firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, Dr. Kedar Mate, and Rima Cohen to its Advisory Board. Spindletop Capital is committed to partnering with leading healthcare entrepreneurs creating impactful change. Based on the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s (IHI) Triple Aim, the firm focuses on businesses that provide “better care for individuals, better health for populations, and lower per capita costs for healthcare.” The additions of Lisa Fitzpatrick, Kedar Mate, and Rima Cohen to the Spindletop organization further enhance the organization’s resources and capabilities.
Lisa Fitzpatrick, MD, MPH, MPA, is a board-certified infectious diseases physician and a medical epidemiologist. She began her public health career in 1998 as a member of the CDC’s elite Epidemic Intelligence Service. She has served as a foreign diplomat in the Caribbean, an academic researcher, and the former chief medical officer for the DC Medicaid program. Dr. Fitzpatrick is a member of the Institute of Medicine/ National Academy of Sciences Roundtable on Health Literacy and an Aspen Institute Health Innovators Fellow. She is the founder and CEO of Grapevine Health, a digital health media company she established to build trust and improve patient engagement among Medicaid patients through delivering culturally appropriate and relatable health information. Dr. Fitzpatrick graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with her BA/MD, the University of California-Berkeley with an MPH, and Harvard University, Kennedy School with her MPA.
Kedar Mate, MD, is President and Chief Executive Officer at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), President of the IHI Lucian Leape Institute, and a faculty member at Weill Cornell Medical College. His scholarly work has focused on health system design, health care quality and equity, strategies for achieving large-scale change, and approaches to improving value. Previously Dr. Mate worked at Partners In Health, the World Health Organization, Brigham, and Women’s Hospital, and served as IHI’s Chief Innovation and Education Officer. He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and white papers. He has received multiple honors, including serving as a Soros Fellow, Fulbright Specialist, Zetema Panelist, and an Aspen Institute Health Innovators Fellow. Dr. Mate graduated from Brown University with a degree in American History and from Harvard Medical School with a medical degree.
Rima Cohen, MPA, is the founder of Rima Cohen Strategies, where she helps organizations seize opportunities and address complex health care challenges. Most recently, she was founding executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Health Innovators Fellowship, which strengthens the leadership of innovators across the healthcare ecosystem and inspires them to accelerate positive changes in U.S. health care. During the Obama administration, she was Counselor for Health Policy to the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where she helped to develop and lead administration initiatives within CMS, the Agency for Health Care Quality and Research, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and the Office for Civil Rights. Rima has also served as Director of Health and Social Services for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and as a Senior Health Policy Advisor to the U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle. Rima has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and a master’s in economics and public affairs from Princeton University.
"We welcome Lisa, Kedar, and Rima to our team at Spindletop," notes Dr. Evan Melrose, Managing Director at Spindletop Capital. “We believe that their collective healthcare expertise complements the work being done here and allows us to assist our portfolio companies better as they experience rapid growth. Spindletop Capital embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and continues to focus on impactful, high growth healthcare opportunities."
ABOUT SPINDLETOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing expansion capital for commercial-stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop is managed by an unrivaled team of investment professionals and advisors with deep operating, technical, and transactional experience. Spindletop Capital leverages the organization's deep expertise, broad network, and proprietary access to Texas resources to enhance value for management teams and financing syndicates. Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all healthcare sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, specialty pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.
