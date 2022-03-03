Jury Finds Fond du Lac Man Guilty in Homicide Case

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that on March 1, 2022, Devon Neuman, age 26, of Fond du Lac, Wis. was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility to request extended supervision until he has served 31 years in state prison. Neuman was convicted of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, as a party to the crime, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, after a seven-day jury trial before Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Tricia Walker.

“The Department of Justice is committed to fighting violent crime,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to the Fond du Lac Police Department and those at DOJ whose hard work brought the defendant to justice for this senseless murder.”

The evidence presented at trial established that Neuman and his co-offender, Jesse Schultz, age 27, of Fond du Lac, Wis., beat and then shot the victim twice during a late-night scuffle on September 23, 2017 and left the victim in an empty parking area where their remains were not discovered until morning.

The conviction was the result of an investigation by the Fond Du Lac Police Department led by Lt. Matthew Bobo.

The case was tried by Wisconsin Department of Justice Assistant Attorneys General Robert Kaiser and Nathan Adamson, with assistance from paralegal Jackie Righter, legal associate Alex Szczech and Office of Crime Victims Services Victim Services Specialist Anne Kessenich. Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory experts Nicholas Stahlke, Julie Avila, Stephanie Kleine and Xia Xiong also contributed to this case.