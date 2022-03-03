DXSTORM.COM ANNOUNCES AMENDED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
DXStorm.com (TSXV: DXX) announces an amended private placement of up to 2,857,142 million Units of common shares and warrants for gross proceeds of $100,000.
DXSTORM (TSXV:DXX)OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXSTORM.COM INC.
824 Winston Churchill Blvd., Oakville, ON L6J 7X2
Telephone: (905) 842-8262
DXStorm.com (TSXV: DXX) ("DXStorm”) announces an amended private placement of up to 2,857,142 million Units of common shares and warrants for gross proceeds of $100,000. Each Unit consists of one common share at $0.035 per common share and one full warrant to acquire one additional common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing. A news release that was filed on February 23, 2022 had the private placement of up to 3,333,333 million Units of common shares and warrants priced at $0.03 per unit. On the date of the news release the stock last traded at $0.035. As per the Exchange's Temporary Relief of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement Bulletin, the Exchange will not accept any discounts on prices below $0.05.
The terms of the private placement are according to the TSX Venture Exchange discretionary waivers of five-cent minimum pricing requirement bulletin dated April 7, 2014, and are subject to exchange approval.
The proceeds from the private placement will be used as follows:
CORPORATE ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Accounting fees 6,000
Internet connections 40,350
Salaries 42,000
Shareholder expense (Transfer Agent/Filing fees) 9,900
Share issue costs (TSX-V/OSC Fees) 1,750
Gross Proceeds 100,000
About DXStorm.com
Its principal business is providing services relating to medical application software development, e-commerce and internet based solutions to clients in Canada and the United States.
For further information please contact:
Zoran Popovic, President & CEO
Phone: 905-330-6691
Email: zoran@dxstorm.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Zoran Popovic
DXStorm.com Inc.
+1 905-330-6691
ZORAN@DXSTORM.COM