MUSIC4CLIMATEJUSTICE NAMES AY YOUNG, UN YOUTH SDG GOALS ADVOCATE, AS M4CJ’s NEXT-GENERATION YOUTH AMBASSADOR

UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSIC4CLIMATEJUSTICE NAMES AY YOUNG,

UN YOUTH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS ADVOCATE, AS M4CJ’s NEXT-GENERATION YOUTH AMBASSADOR

AY Young, set to launch the world’s first fully sustainable album committed to the SDGs in April, 2022, will serve as M4CJ’s Next Generation Youth Ambassador alongside Bootsy Collins, Stevie Van Zandt, Chew Fu, Rocky Dawuni and over 375 global and indigenous musicians committed to climate justice.

Music4ClimateJustice, (M4CJ) names AY Young as its youth ambassador for 2022. AY will help M4CJ raise awareness through climate education and initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. M4CJ is a non-profit initiative that was launched at United Nations COP- 26 in Glasgow in November and is a global concert and event series platform that is committed to making an impact through climate education, awareness and philanthropic efforts through 2030.

AY is the founder of the Battery Tour, a renewable-energy powered grass-roots concert series that raises money through donations to purchase portable, solar powered boxes for villages that do not have reliable access to electricity. It builds communities and inspires people to positively impact the world and build a better, more sustainable future together. To date, AY has performed his music around the world at over 800 shows, using renewable energy sourced from Solar and battery power. AY is currently working on Project 17, an album dedicated to the 17 United Nations Development Goals that will debut in April. The first singles from Project17, songs: “Regeneration” & “AYO” are set to premiere in April in the Netflix documentary “Down to Earth,” with Zac Efron, alongside AY’s independent album release. As AY says. “Everyone is an outlet for change."

The M4CJ platform includes top A-list performers, breakout musicians and indigenous artists who've come together to focus a spotlight on climate justice. Educational interviews and panels with thought leaders, athletes and activists are also a part of the platform.

“Indigenous communities, as well as women and children, are already suffering the worst effects of climate change, said Michele Bongiovanni, CEO/Founder of HealRWorld and Founder of Music4ClimateJustice. “Music can play a big role in putting a spotlight on their plight. We look forward to partnering with AY to make a significant impact by supporting climate victims around the globe and inspire the next generation to join us in committing to climate justice and making a difference”.

Through March 20th, 2022, AY Young is showcased on Wintogether.org/M4CJ as part of M4CJ’s Playlist for the Earth promo for its global charitable sweepstakes. to listen to his music, and many other M4CJ and global artists and make a donation to M4CJ. Funds raised through Music4ClimateJustice will support non-profit and social impact organizations including Conservation International, Guardians of the Forest, Climate Justice Alliance and more.

AY is hard at work on the world’s first sustainable album recorded in a carbon neutral way containing 17 songs- one for each of the UN’s Global Goals scheduled for release in April 2022, M4CJ and HealRWorld will be included in outcomes related to SDG 13 Climate and SDG 12 Responsible Consumption.

M4CJ is committed to tackling climate change challenges and investing in projects and initiatives that directly contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5° C by 2030, as well as improving the capacity for adaptation and resilience for the most at-risk communities already under grave threat from existing climate change consequences.

Together M4CJ and AY are ready to save the planet! Join us!

About Music4ClimateJustice

Music4ClimateJustice is brought to you by HealRWorld in partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day, and Fintech.TV, and numerous others with a goal of uniting musicians, global corporate executives, government leaders, climate activists, our youth, scientists, artists, athletes and all to help solve for Climate Justice in alignment with UN SDG 13- Climate Action.

Funds raised from Music4ClimateJustice through the Music4Climate Impact Fund (501c3) will benefit climate justice organizations and innovative climate action impact ventures.

M4CJ’s new hybrid event platform launched live at the United Nations Climate Summit—COP-26, in Glasgow, Scotland (the biggest climate event ever) on November 4th to bring greater awareness to the fact that the most marginalized in our society (indigenous, brown and black communities, women and children) are the most impacted by Climate Change. Further, our goal is to raise financial support for Climate Refugees and those suffering the most. www.music4climatejustice.org, @Music4CJ on all platforms. Subscribe on YouTube.

About AY Young

AY Young is a producer, singer, songwriter, entertainer, and entrepreneur. He powers his concerts ("The Battery Tour") using renewable energy and was recently named a United Nations Youth Leader for the SDGs and performed at President Biden’s inauguration. AY is one of 17 youth SDG advocates for Samsung. AY is currently working on a Global Goals album, labeled "Project 17" in collaboration with earth's biggest artists to create one song for each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. AY will collaborate with M4CJ to help unify musicians around climate justice causes and initiatives. https://www.aymusik.com/



