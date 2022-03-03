Serving USA Partners Combat Human Trafficking During 2022 Superbowl

Partners of ServingUSA (SUSA) joined forces with the 2022 Superbowl to provide trauma informed services and support to victims of human trafficking.

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners of ServingUSA (SUSA) joined forces with the 2022 Superbowl to provide trauma informed services and support to victims of human trafficking.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Major sporting events, such as the Super Bowl, are prime targets for human traffickers due to the large number of people who gather in cities during these events.

The South Los Angeles Anti-Trafficking Committee (SLAATC) vetted and recruited fourteen anti-trafficking organizations, including five Serving USA partners, to work with the National Alliance group during the 2022 Superbowl. Serving USA partners that are a part of the SLAATC’s initiative include Forgotten Children, Inc., Journey Out, Treasures, Cherished LA, and Qualified.

As a result of the committee's work, over 100 local and statewide volunteers came together to provide services including emergency response, temporary housing, transportation, counseling, and a 24/7 hotline. The operation resulted in 70 adult victims rescued, 8 minors recovered, and 201 buyers arrested.

Another Serving USA partner, NorthEast of the Well, also participated in anti-trafficking initiatives during the Superbowl and reached over 35 girls.

“We spotted one minor and called the task force for a rescue operation,” shared Ruby Ma, Director of Development and Communications, NorthEast of the Well. “We also held a prayer event in which over 30 community leaders and volunteers across various churches in Orange County joined in. It was such a powerful time of prayer and intercession.”

About SUSA:

Serving USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, committed to building a community of empathy and activism for those who are forgotten and most in need of assistance. Providing over 67 organizations across the United States with financial support, Serving USA brings Grace and Redemption through Christ to Prisoners, Women in Recovery and Military Veterans. We support a network of exceptional partner organizations with funding and other management resources to create, enhance and expand high-quality, evidence-based, transformational programs. For more information, and to learn about all partners, please visit ServingUSA.org.