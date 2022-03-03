New Book - Fossil Fuels in the Arab World: Missed the Boat? Adjusting to Post-Oil Era
Examines the status of the oil and gas industry and the impacts of energy transition wondering if the Arab world can find a place in a new energy world?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his two previous books, “Fossil Fuels in the Arab World: Facts and Fiction”, and “Fossil Fuels in the Arab World: Seasons Reversed”, Dr Basel Nashat Asmar assessed mankind’s dependence on fossil fuels – focusing particularly on the position of Arab countries in this global industry was made. Those books discussed the fossil fuel market fundamentals and the place of the Arab world within that; they also examined the political influences, culture issues, the status of democracy, the militarization in the Arab world, the interplay between oil and natural gas; then finally, the issues of climate change and alternative energy were explored in detail.
This third book picks up the story, five years later, examining the status of the industry and the impact of that seismic event, the Covid-19 pandemic. The questions considered here are in relation to the Arab world’s management of its oil and natural gas wealth, wondering if the Arabs have ‘missed the boat’? Also, can they find a place in the new energy world, where energy transition is rapidly transforming behaviour and attitudes?
This comprehensive book is written in non-technical style to appeal both to the non expert with no prior knowledge of oil or natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas experts, who require detailed analysis of fossil fuels availability and their future in the Arab world.
Basel Nashat Asmar is an expert in oil and natural gas fundamentals. He is currently a Director with IHS Markit (acquired by S&P Global), based in London, UK. He worked previously in several roles with major engineering companies and in academia. He has published extensively in international journals, conference proceedings, and newspapers. Dr Asmar is a Chartered Engineer. He holds a BSc from the University of Jordan, an MSc and a PhD from the University of Nottingham, and a doctorate from Freie Universität Berlin, Germany.
