Muscadine Naturals, Acclaimed Health Supplement Company, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Health Supplement - 2022”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muscadine Naturals, an acclaimed health supplement company, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Health Supplement - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Muscadine Naturals into our BoLAA family."

In society today where medical drugs are being pulled from the market and deemed unsafe, there is a growing need to find a natural and safe solution to the growing health care issues. Muscadine Naturals was formed to help fill this void with all-natural products made from the most incredible gift from Mother Nature – the Muscadine grape. The medicinal value of the Native American Muscadine grape has been recognized for generations. However, it has only been in recent years that society is beginning to understand the science behind why it is so effective against so many chronic health problems. Muscadine Naturals has emerged as one of the leaders in producing premium dietary supplements from the Muscadine grape.

In the summer of 2001 Muscadine Naturals Inc. began as many businesses have started with a question by one of the founding owners. “Why don’t Japanese beetles eat my Muscadine Grapes like they do the French Grapes”? Of course, they had a nerdy scientist in the neighborhood who quickly responded, “That’s because the grapevine like many plants produces polyphenolics that protect it.” Of course, the next question was “What is a polyphenolic”? These simple questions led to more questions and the formation of the company to develop a family of all-natural dietary supplements made from grape skins of the North Carolina State Fruit, the Muscadine grape. In March of 2005, the first product, the MuscadinePlus dietary supplement was created and became available to purchase.

While research on the Muscadine grape is impressive, most of the scientific community, outside of a few universities in the south, knew extraordinarily little about this magnificent grape. Elevating the status of the Muscadine grape in the scientific, medical, and health care communities is one of the company’s goals. Recently the company’s products have been tested in cells, animals, and Human Clinical trials. As this research continues, Muscadine Naturals plans to maintain the lead in developing new all-natural products from the Muscadine grape. Muscadine Naturals continues to be at the forefront of promoting the health benefits of the Muscadine grape. "Our company recently partnered with two of North Carolina’s largest vineyards. This association now makes our company the largest source of grapes in the state. More importantly, the expansion can result in investigations of more varieties of Muscadine Grapes and increases our capacity to produce enormous amounts of supplements to reach a greater number of customers," states Muscadine Naturals. "We want to extend a special thank you to our many loyal customers who contact us daily about how our products have improved the quality of their life. These comments inspire us to continue producing new and better products from what Mother Nature has given us, the Muscadine grape."