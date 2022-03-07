Exciting Family Owned and Inspired, Destination LA Presents: Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
Calexico, CA native Javier Fregoso takes his roots to the next level with authentic charcoal inspired authentic Tacos
it’s authenticity, we used mesquite charcoal it’s real fire, it gives the meat a smoky delicious flavor”TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mezquite Tacos & Fuego featured on Destination LA located in The OC area, serves a variety of distinctive Tacos inspired from the traditional cuisine of Javier Fregoso hometown which is grilling over mesquite charcoal, with a few new items to try out.
— Javier Fregoso
Mezquite Tacos & Fuego offers a menu full of delicious options from delicious tacos to a variety of hometown favorites. New items on the menu that are very unique and desirable. After eating the sizzling asada meat or the savory chicken straight from the grill and the pastor from the fiery pit, it will be difficult not to go back and try the rest of the menu.
The menu features a variety of unique tacos, carne asada fries, bowls, and more, including specialty Mexican imported medio litro sodas and aguas frescas. Besides their famous chile relleno burrito they came out with a recently release mouth watering Carne Asada fries. A combination of french fries, with cheddar cheese, the choice of meat on top, fresh pico de gallo, topped with guacamole, mexican crema and cotija cheese. It's a flavor one can't resist. The restaurant offers diners a trendy vibe with a decent area for dining. The open kitchen lets one watch as they make the food as well as the fire from the grill. Javier explains what sets them apart from all other taco restaurants “it’s authenticity, we used mesquite charcoal it’s real fire, it gives the meat a smoky delicious flavor” growing up in Calexico CA a small town near the border the best tacos were just across the border where him and his friends would go after a night out. As the episode says, it’s truly a passionate rooted spot that Javier has created for the community, not only OC but in Southern California.
Management
Destination LA KCAL 9 | Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
Info@mezquitetacos.com