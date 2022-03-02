Online Right-of-Entry form, electronic signature available to help City of Benton Harbor residents authorize lead service line replacement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 2, 2022

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Michigan - To help City of Benton Harbor residents more easily authorize workers to replace lead service lines on their properties, an online Right-of-Entry form and electronic signature are now available.

The Right-of-Entry form is required to permit the removal of the portion of the water service line on the water customer's property and replace it free of charge. The city also needs residents' permission to have its contractor connect and inspect the new water connection in the residence at the meter.

A link to the form is also available by scanning a QR code.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months and the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline.

Residents without internet access or who prefer a different method may obtain information from Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com or by calling 269-926-4557.

Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and distributed by local, paid residents of the City of Benton Harbor.

Residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula as part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the City of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.

Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:

Thursday, March 3

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, March 5

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, March 6

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, March 7

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, March 8

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, March 9

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Thursday, March 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, March 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, March 7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Additional resources available include funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

