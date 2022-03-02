Allen University announces partnership and MOU with Florence 1 Schools

Allen University

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University and Florence 1 Schools will announce a community academic impact partnership. A press conference will be held at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex and Adult Education building at 10:30am on March 11, 2022. Promptly following the M.O.U. signing, there will be a tour of Florence 1 High Schools led by Allen’s Band of Gold.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) aims to increase accessibility to college level arts and science programming, provide professional mentorship and engaging enrichment and acceleration programming for students districtwide.

“Florence 1 Schools has a rich history. Home to the likes of distinguished graduates Nickelodeon Vice-President Marva Smalls and SC Department of Education honoree Dr. Allie Brooks, Florence 1 Schools exemplifies the talent that lies in our state. Florence 1 is dedicated to ensuring all students are college and/or career ready and are productive members of society and at Allen University, where we “Teach the Mind to Think, the Hands to Work, and the Heart to Love” students from Florence 1 Schools can thrive,” explained Allen University President and CEO, Dr. Ernest McNealey. “Providing an increase in accessibility continues our commitment to meeting students where they are and remaining dedicated to the communities we serve.”

The new partnership seeks to increase accessibility to exposure of college level and professional opportunities to Florence area students. The document outlines areas of cooperation between Allen University and Florence 1 School in developing and delivering programming, access, and exposure to college and professional opportunities that can positively impact the Florence area students.



"Positive changes are taking place throughout Florence 1 Schools, and this partnership with Allen University is another example of the changes which are designed to open doors to new academic opportunities and experiences for our students,” said Dr. Richard O'Malley, Superintendent of Florence 1 Schools. "It is why our slogan is Students First. Through this partnership we look forward to paving the way for many of our students to enter college and to take advantage of the resources that will be provided. We hope that the partnership will lead them to prepare for the evolving job market and inspire them with new and interesting career options."



About Allen University

Allen University is a Christian liberal arts institution located in the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina. Allen provides an environment of academic excellence to heighten students’ chances of succeeding in a culturally diverse and economically global world. Allen University is accredited by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. www.allenuniversity.edu

Contact:

Tiana Scarlett

Allen University, Director of Marketing and Communication

(803) 376-5717 - Tscarlett@AllenUniversity.edu

Pamela Little-McDaniel, Director of Public Information

Florence 1 Schools

(843) 673-1107 - plittlemcdaniel@fsd1.org