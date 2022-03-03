Uplift Jet Lag App Partners with Team Novo Nordisk, the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team
Uplift proudly announced that Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling and Development Team will use Uplift to reduce the effects of Jet Lag on performance
We compete all over the world and our schedule usually does not allow time to recover from Jet Lag”DOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA – Uplift Ventures proudly announced today that the riders and support staff of Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling and Development Team will use Uplift to reduce the effects of Jet Lag on performance.
— Sergey Davidenko
“We are very excited to be entering into a partnership with Team Novo Nordisk,” said Uplift CEO Ted Finn. “The Athletes and mission of Team Novo Nordisk inspire us to redefine what is possible with diabetes, and we are honored and humbled to assist them in their journey. We know that races can be won or lost in a matter of seconds and that traveling across time zones impacts performance, and this is where we can make a difference”.
Research data shows that Jet Lag weakens the immune system and negatively impacts performance. With this partnership, Uplift will support Team Novo Nordisk’s athletes to reduce the impact of Jet Lag on the body’s physiological systems and sleep.
“We compete all over the world and our schedule usually does not allow time to recover from Jet Lag. said Sergey Davidenko – VP of Operations and Sponsorships So, when I heard about Uplift, I had to try it. The team started testing the Uplift Jet Lag app over 2 years ago. There was skepticism among some members of our team, but that disappeared once they witnessed how other members benefited from the Uplift treatment.”
As today's athletes utilize more natural solutions to improve health and wellness, the Uplift team looks forward to working with the professional sports industry to promote the positive benefits of sleep and improve mental and physical performance.
About Team Novo Nordisk – Racing to Drive Change in Diabetes
Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate, and empower people around the world affected by diabetes and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. For more information, go to http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.
About Uplift Ventures LLC – Uplift, End Jet Lag Naturally
Uplift is a digital health company providing and developing solutions to optimize sleep for health and performance in travel (Jet Lag) and work. The Uplift protocol deploys neuroscience and ancient wisdom (Acupressure) on a mobile app platform that guides users to reset their body clocks in just a few minutes. Travelers have used Uplift on over 8,000 trips crossing 50,000+ time zones and are delighted with the results. For more information, go to http://www.upliftnaturally.com
Ted Finn
Uplift Ventures LLC
+1 508-785-2300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Uplift Jet Lag Story