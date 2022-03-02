Dallas Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Announces Publication of Masters of Cosmetic Surgery - The Video Atlas

Rod J. Rohrich, MD Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Lectures at Dallas Rhinoplasty and Cosmetic Meeting

Latest book by Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, emphasizes excellence in plastic surgery though concise, compartmentalized topics and video companion material.

Dallas plastic surgeon, Rod J. Rohrich, MD, along with co-authors Dr. Paul Afrooz and Dr. Sammy Sinno, is pleased to announce the publication of "Masters of Cosmetic Surgery - The Video Atlas" (ISBN: 9781684202171), available now via Thieme Medical Publishing. This first edition text comprises 448 pages including 741 detailed illustrations and supplemental digital media covering over 12 hours of individual surgical demonstrations performed by some of the best cosmetic surgeons and physicians in the world.

Masters of Cosmetic Surgery - The Video Atlas is divided into 13 sections and 93 succinct chapters covering 90 different advanced cosmetic procedures complimented by the inclusion of 100 short video segments that quickly and concisely demonstrate the principles covered in each chapter.

"This guide is transformative in its teaching and learning methods," explains Dr. Rohrich. "This video companion really brings the written word and procedures to life by showing how to perform and perfect each procedure in the hand of a true expert safely and efficiently."

Topics include procedures involving facelifts and neck lifts, rhinoplasty, eyelifts, brow lifts and forehead, ears, lips, chin and jaw, use of neuromodulators and fillers, skin resurfacing; breast augmentation and reduction, and surgical and non-surgical body contouring, among other topics.

"This type of interactive video of surgical training brings a new level of education to cosmetic medicine and cosmetic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich, who has authored numerous texts on cosmetic surgery including Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters, Secondary Rhinoplasty by the Global Masters, and Facial Topography - Clinical Analysis of the Face.

Masters of Cosmetic Surgery - The Video Atlas, along with its supplemental digital videos, is available both in print and ebook from Thieme Medical Publishing.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is Editor Emeritus of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal and Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas - Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.

