Impact Apprentice provides merchant services training, support, and mentorship

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Paysystem LLC, a leading payments technology and services provider, today announced the launch of Impact Apprentice, a training program specifically designed for payments professionals. In an industry known for specialized technologies, security protocols and regulatory frameworks, attaining professional status in merchant services can take years, the company stated.

Emily Karawadra, chief operating officer at Impact PaySystem, said the payments industry has evolved and agents are selling more than basic processing services.

“Today’s agents sell a range of emerging and traditional products and services,” Karawadra said. “We want to help them understand how processing works and help them leverage a full suite of complementary products and services.”

Describing Impact Apprentice as a comprehensive, open-ended program, Karawadra said the training benefits new agents and experienced agents in the ever-evolving payments sphere. “Impact Apprentice is purpose-built to help individuals fulfill their full potential, which may mean going on to build their own businesses and agent offices and becoming registered ISOs,” she said.

Comprehensive, on-demand training

In addition to benefiting experienced payments industry veterans and entrepreneurs who are new to the payments industry, the training platform includes mentorship, training and ongoing support, all available on demand, she added.

“Our objective at Impact Apprentice is to serve new talent as well as experienced agents who may not have received the support and training needed to succeed in payments,” Karawadra said. “The curated curriculum provides insights into technology, products and services.”

Unlike other companies that train on products and procedures, Impact Apprentice is designed to provide tools, resources, guidance and mentorship, Karawadra explained, adding that Impact PaySystem is aware that many sales agents may have exited the industry prematurely because they did not receive the training and support they needed.

About Impact PaySystem

Impact PaySystem LLC was founded in 2001 in Memphis, Tennessee with a strong focus on customer service. They are a 21-year-old Payments provider with A+ BBB rating, with a cutting-edge training program that includes mentorship and support that goes beyond answering your call within three rings!

