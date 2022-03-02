Wide Different Variety of Evangelism Techniques through the life of an American Cowboy with Evangelism Faith

“For this is what the Lord has commanded us: “I have made you a light for the Gentiles, that you may bring salvation to the ends of the Earth.”—” — book of Acts 13:47

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert F. Feller has published his book about evangelism titled, Branded for Christ.

It compares and contrasts the life of an American cowboy to evangelism techniques. There are evangelism exercises and surveys of churches taught. Feller shared methods to reach out to Nones, Busters, Boomers, Millennials, and Mosaics..

“For this book, he applies a different style using a metaphor associated with the life of the American cowboy with evangelism. As cowboys brand cattle to show they belong to them, Christians have been “branded” indelibly by Christ and the cross to denote his divine ownership. This style combined with Rev. Feller’s broad experience and in-depth knowledge of biblical history and language makes reading his book interesting and sometimes a bit humorous.”— Harold Stults, Ph.D., Amazon customer service.

“In his book, Pastor Feller uses metaphors of cowboy life and language to facilitate others in the mission of witnessing for Christ in the 21st century. With personal stories and insights, biblical truths, and national survey results, we received practical advice and recommendations to witness for Christ to help churches grow. I enjoyed the creative aspect of this subject. Branded for Christ encourages me to be a better witness for Christ.”— Amazon customer review.

“In this book, Pastor Feller uses multiple analogies of cowboy life, along with a Southwestern twist, to help others be a witness to Christ. He does an excellent job of providing the “Dos” and “Don’t” of evangelism. Using analogies such as “Good Roping” and “Slippery Lassos.” Pastor Feller provides the reader with down to Earth strategies to help others come to Christ, but does so in a creative way as to keep your attention.”— Amazon customer service.

Robert F. Feller is a retired Lutheran pastor with 58 years of parish experience and has served churches in Illinois, South Dakota, New York, Michigan, California, and Arizona. He instructed 150 members in evangelism and trained as a church consultant and intentional interim pastor.

