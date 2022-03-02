The Delaware Division of the Arts to Host 2022 Virtual Poetry Out Loud State Competition

Ten Delaware high school students to compete for the state title and to advance to virtual National Finals

MEDIA ADVISORY March 2, 2022

WHAT: Ten Delaware high school students participated in the taped state finals for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest that will premiere on the Delaware Division of the Arts’ YouTube channel. The winner of this competition will represent Delaware and advance to the national semifinals, to be streamed on Sunday, May 1, 2022 on arts.gov, with the top nine students advancing to the national finals, that will stream on Sunday, June 5, 2022. This program is sponsored by the Delaware Division of the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation.

WHEN: Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Delaware Division of the Arts’ YouTube channel

WHO: Finalists, Featured Speakers and Judges will be:

Name School Blessings Akanbi Hodgson Vocational Technical School Joelle Caternor Smyrna High School Robyn Goodman Woodbridge High School Aiden Morris Mount Sophia Academy Ololade Olubowale The Tatnall School Natalie Kim Ramos Saint Mark’s High School Kai Schmiedel Delaware Valley Classical School Ashley Schnyder Sanford School Kylie Short Milford High School Carrie Van Hauter Sussex Central High School

Speakers and judges will be:

Speakers:

Jessica Ball, Director, Delaware Division of the Arts The Honorable Jeffrey W. Bullock, Secretary of State, State of Delaware

Mistress of Ceremonies:

JoAnn Balingit, D. Teaching Artist

Judges:

Jamie Brunson, Executive Director, First Person Arts and 2022 Individual Artist Fellow – Playwriting Kari Ann Ebert, Poetry and Interview Editor, The Broadkill Review David Salner, Poet and Writer Alyssa Watters, Teen Center Coordinator, Milford Public Library Christian Wills, Poet, Teaching Artist, and Lyricist Beverly Romain, Poet, Teaching Artist, and Writer will serve as Accuracy Judge

Production Team:

Director: Traci Currie, Ph.D, Teaching Artist Film Editor: Kevin Muhammad, Advocate Media Closed Captioning: Daniel Sato, Director of Multimedia, Government Information Center, State of Delaware Program Staff: Sheila Dean Ross, Program Officer, Arts in Education, Delaware Division of the Arts Kaitlin Ammon, Program Officer, Communications and Marketing, Delaware Division of the Arts Dana Wise, Administrative Assistant, Delaware Division of the Arts

OTHER: The 2022 Poetry Out Loud photos will be available the day after the event. Use hashtags: #POL22 and #iampoetryoutloud. Tag us at: @ArtsDelaware

Learn more

About the Delaware Division of the Arts The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

