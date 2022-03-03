Alloy Personal Announces Multi-Unit Development Deal in Houston.
Three investors will be opening five new locations. These are the first locations in Texas and the latest of over 40 new Alloy locations opening across the US.
These are the first Alloy clubs opening in Texas, and we are excited to make our debut in Houston. We have big plans for Alloy in Texas and will be announcing more locations and markets very soon.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere and fast-growing personal training fitness studio franchise, has announced six new locations in Texas, including a multi-unit deal in Houston.
— Rick Mayo, Founder and CEO
A total of three investors will be opening five locations, with four locations in Houston and one in League City. These are the first locations in Texas and the latest of over 40 new Alloy Personal Training locations opening across the US.
“These are the first Alloy clubs opening in Texas, and we are so excited to make our debut in Houston. We have big plans for Alloy in Texas and will be announcing several other locations and markets very soon,” said Rick Mayo, Founder, and CEO of Alloy Personal Training Franchise.
Franchise discovery days are underway for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, Alloy’s systems are proven, well developed, and focused on an emerging sector of the fitness industry. Visit alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com.
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur and founder and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. He is also the host of the Alloy Personal Training Business Podcast.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010 Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 1,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop several additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
