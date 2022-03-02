A True Story of How One Woman’s Knowledge and Faith in God Brings Her Joy and Peace

She taught me things no one had talked about.-” — LaVelle Parratt Holmes.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The love of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his love of people, and the knowledge that there is a place where we came from, a reason why we are here, and blessings that await us if we choose to keep the commandments that we are taught is what LaVelle Parratt Holmes wanted to relay on her published book title Oh, Our Fair Ones: A True Story of One Woman’s Faith In God by LaVelle Parratt Holmes.

The book is a story of faith, strength, and love. The passion that LaVelle Parratt Holmes has for both her religion and family is evident as she shares her life story. She and her husband learn to love the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Their testimonies grew out of him, but they met with many challenges. Read how others gain strength from her as she battles cancer twice and receives a kidney after seven years of dialysis. Learn of her dreams and how she receives instruction to do genealogy work in Finland, Czechoslovakia, and Bohemia.

“Those who have the opportunity to read this uplifting memoir will feel privileged for the glimpse into the life of LaVelle Holmes. The stories of romantic courtship, family adventures, tragedies, perseverance, and faith will leave readers feeling like they have met each member of the Holmes family. It is easy to get swept up in the magic of a life well lived full of love well earned, and I cherish the opportunity I had to enjoy and learn from her.” — Nicholle Pugmire, 2020.

LaVelle Parratt Holmes was a shy young girl who had a curiosity about God. She attended another church that did not satisfy her many questions. When Holmes found the one that did please her, LaVelle studied the Bible and other scriptures to learn and teach the things she had learned. She has served in many church leadership positions and has been involved in politics on a local level. She was born in California and grew up in the South-Eastern part of Washington state and has lived in Utah for sixty years. Holmes resides in Logan, Utah. She studied at the University of Utah, owned her own ladies’ apparel business, and helped her husband in his ventures.

Oh, Our Fair Ones: A True Story of One Woman’s Faith In God By LaVelle Parratt Holmes

Written by: LaVelle Parratt Holmes

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

