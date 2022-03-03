Writers of the Future 38 Cover Revealed
The cover art for Writers of the Future Volume 38 was revealed to an international online audience by the cover artist Bob Eggleton.
L. Ron Hubbard ignited the spark of imagination, which in the minds of these new artists has become ablaze.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cover reveal for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38 occurred Tuesday night in an online event with guests spanning the globe. Bob Eggleton, Illustrators of the Future judge and the cover’s artist, was on hand to release the cover art. John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press, publisher of the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard, and the Writers of the Future series, hosted the event.
— Bob Eggleton, cover artist
Eggleton is a winner of nine Hugo Awards and twelve Chesley Awards, the 2019 L. Ron Hubbard Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Arts, a 2015 Rondo Award in Classic Horror, and an award from the Godzilla Society of North America. His art is on the covers of numerous magazines, professional publications, and books in science fiction, fantasy, and horror worldwide, including several volumes of his own work. He has also worked as a conceptual illustrator for movies and thrill rides. He has been an Illustrators of the Future Contest judge since 1988, of which he stated, “L. Ron Hubbard ignited the spark of imagination, which in the minds of these new artists has become ablaze.”
About the cover painting, Eggleton said, “My idea was taking this older work of mammoths and merging it with these new elements, humanoid robots exploring a past earth. Or is it someplace else? That is for you to decide.”
The presentation of the new cover took on special significance this year. After this book was finalized, the book’s editor, David Farland, tragically left us. One of his last acts was to write a short story to accompany Bob Eggleton’s cover art. To this, Eggleton stated, “I feel privileged to have worked with David Farland on his last story, and so dedicate this cover art to him and the memory of his life.”
Attendees of the online event were quick to make known their excitement for the cover art.
Illustrators of the Future judge Lazarus Chernik commented, “This perfectly represents Bob Eggleton to me. He emotes with his brush as much as his characters and compositions, breathing life to fantastic scenes like no other. No faces? No problem. The paint itself becomes a person.”
Bookseller Jean-Paul L. Garnier of Space Cowboy Books stated, “Year after year, Writers of the Future remains an important anthology and a great read. If you’re looking for stellar new voices in science fiction and fantasy, look no further.”
Desmond Astaire, soon to be published in volume 38, noted, “Bob Eggleton’s dreamy rendering of robots herding mammoths in the prehistoric age is not only visually beautiful; it also captures the imagination of science fiction and fantasy. It is a wonderful example of art that evokes the burning questions of the what-ifs, the whys, and the hows that is storytelling. It was such a treat to listen to Bob explain his artistic process and watch the artwork come to life step-by-step. The grand finale of the unveiling left me shaking my head in astonishment as if we were all receiving an unexpected gift beyond expectation.”
Rebecca Treasure, who will also be published in volume 38, said, “I thought the cover was a delightful combination of new and old, the past and the future, seamlessly joined in a beautiful setting. Can’t wait to hold the book in my hands!”
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
