Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Nevada Unemployment Recipients Against Bank of America
Lawsuit claims that Bank of America failed to honor its “Zero Liability Promise” and other contractual and legal commitments to unemployed Nevadans.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer law firm Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC has filed a class action lawsuit against banking giant Bank of America based on its treatment of unemployed Nevadans. The suit has been filed in federal district court in Las Vegas. The complaint alleges that, in order to win a multi-million dollar contract with the State of Nevada to deliver unemployment benefits via debit card accounts, Bank of America promised that all recipients would have “zero liability” for any losses that occurred on their accounts. The promised “zero liability” protection was in addition to various other contractual and statutory protections for account balances, including pursuant to the federal Electronic Funds Transfer Act (“EFTA”). The suit alleges that – when times got tough due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, and the number of unemployed Nevadans jumped exponentially – the Bank was not able to maintain customer account security. Rather than honor its contractual promises, however, Bank of America intentionally defied its “Zero Liability Promise,” leaving customers without their desperately needed funds. The suit contends that, rather than fix its own data security problems, the Bank simply terminated its contract with the State of Nevada.
The Class Action Complaint asserts that Bank of America had no problem operating the unemployment payment program and pocketing millions from the State of Nevada in good times but – as soon as the pandemic hit – the Bank was unable to properly manage the program. Rather than honoring its commitments, the Bank broke its promises and tried to cut and run without meeting its obligations. The suit alleges, however, that the Bank cannot leave behind its contractual and legal obligations; rather, customers are entitled to be made whole. In the most recent quarter, Bank of America reported $7 billion in profits so the Bank can easily meet its obligations to Nevadans.
The Plaintiff also claims Bank of America is holding funds that belong to unemployed Nevadans. For example, the Bank has taken at least $3,000 of the Plaintiff’s funds. The Bank took such funds from the state and federal governments and never contacted the Plaintiff, despite having numerous methods by which it could easily have reached him. Plaintiff only discovered that the Bank had the funds when he received a 1099 form from the State of Nevada showing that he had been paid the funds. Despite numerous attempts, he has not been able to obtain the funds from Bank of America.
The Class Action Complaint describes hundreds of similar complaints from other unemployed Nevadans. The Bank’s improper actions have been widespread and have harmed thousands of the most vulnerable Nevadans.
The legal claims referenced in the Class Action Complaint are for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and violations of EFTA. The suit seeks the return of all funds owed to victims as well as statutory damages and declaratory and injunctive relief.
The case, styled Hamilton v. Bank of America, N.A., is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada and has been assigned case number 2:22-cv-00374-RFB-EJY.
