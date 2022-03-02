Vendazzo: Launching a new e-commerce search engine for independent shops.

Search and shop from thousands of independent shops and brands.

Vendazzo launches in March 2022

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses around the world are at a disadvantage when competing against the large marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart. Vendazzo’s goal is to help independent retailers compete against these marketplaces by helping shoppers easily discover their products. Vendazzo, a new e-commerce search engine, is now available to connect shoppers directly with independent shops online.

Currently indexing nearly 100 million items from approximately 140,000 independent online retailers and brands, shoppers looking for an alternative to Amazon can find almost anything they might be looking for, from trendy fashion items to autoparts, appliances, and housewares. Once the shopper has found a product and compared prices across multiple sellers, they are taken to the retailer’s site to complete the sale.

“How we shop online matters. It matters to family run small businesses, to the communities they live in, and it matters to how we feel about our place in society,” says Daniel Senecal, CEO and co-founder of Vendazzo. By connecting the shopper directly to independent online shops and brands, Vendazzo helps the shopper make a choice about where they spend their money online, and who will benefit directly from their purchase.

Vendazzo is based in Calgary, Canada, and is being bootstrapped by brothers Shaun and Daniel Senecal. Visit Vendazzo.com for a truly viable alternative to Amazon shopping.