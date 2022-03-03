Dale Medical Products Becomes 100% Employee-Owned
Dale Medical Products closes on an ESOP transaction, transitioning to complete employee ownership.
Our employees have always taken extraordinary pride in the positive impact we have on patient care, and now they can benefit further as stakeholders in our company.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale Medical Products (Dale Medical or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to 100% employee ownership through the sale of stock to a newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.
— Bob Simpson, President and CEO of Dale Medical
Recognized as a provider of specialty patient-care products within the medical device industry, Dale Medical Products offers global solutions to improve quality of life while always having the best patient care in mind. The Company has worked for over 60 years to make products that have aided in lower infection rates, more efficient use of time, increased patient satisfaction and greater cost accountability. The Company's products range from the Respiratory, Enteral, Med-Surg, Urology and Vascular areas. With Dale Medical's promise to be always better, the Company fosters a team that has what it takes to help lead the industry and make a difference every day.
Bob Simpson, the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Dale Medical, comments “As an employee-owned company, we will preserve the Dale Medical legacy of providing highly trusted medical products to help caregivers and patients worldwide. Our employees have always taken extraordinary pride in the positive impact we have on patient care, and now they can benefit further as stakeholders in our company.”
"These are very exciting times for Dale Medical, and we are looking forward to seeing the great things that the employee owners will do as they enter this new chapter," Sandra Smith of Atlantic noted.
Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.
