Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,459 in the last 365 days.

Dale Medical Products Becomes 100% Employee-Owned

Dale Medical Products Logo

Dale is always focused on making things better. Always better performance. Always better value. Quality that’s always better for patients. Personal service that’s always better for practitioners.

AMC Logo

Valuation Advisory | ESOP Advisory | Merger & Acquisition | Ownership Transition

With a broad range of backgrounds, Dale Medical's employees are united in their purpose to deliver products that are always better for patients and practitioners.

With a broad range of backgrounds, Dale Medical's employees are united in their purpose to deliver products that are always better for patients and practitioners.

Dale Medical Products closes on an ESOP transaction, transitioning to complete employee ownership.

Our employees have always taken extraordinary pride in the positive impact we have on patient care, and now they can benefit further as stakeholders in our company.”
— Bob Simpson, President and CEO of Dale Medical
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale Medical Products (Dale Medical or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to 100% employee ownership through the sale of stock to a newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.

Recognized as a provider of specialty patient-care products within the medical device industry, Dale Medical Products offers global solutions to improve quality of life while always having the best patient care in mind. The Company has worked for over 60 years to make products that have aided in lower infection rates, more efficient use of time, increased patient satisfaction and greater cost accountability. The Company's products range from the Respiratory, Enteral, Med-Surg, Urology and Vascular areas. With Dale Medical's promise to be always better, the Company fosters a team that has what it takes to help lead the industry and make a difference every day.

Bob Simpson, the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Dale Medical, comments “As an employee-owned company, we will preserve the Dale Medical legacy of providing highly trusted medical products to help caregivers and patients worldwide. Our employees have always taken extraordinary pride in the positive impact we have on patient care, and now they can benefit further as stakeholders in our company.”

"These are very exciting times for Dale Medical, and we are looking forward to seeing the great things that the employee owners will do as they enter this new chapter," Sandra Smith of Atlantic noted.

Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.

Sandra Smith
Atlantic Management Company, Inc.
+1 603-427-8500
email us here

You just read:

Dale Medical Products Becomes 100% Employee-Owned

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.