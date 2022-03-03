Submit Release
Camgian Heavy Equipment Index - February 2022

28 Day Rolling Sum Diffusion Index

28 Day Rolling Average

Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Seeing Upward Trends

STARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of February 25th, 2022, the HEI month-over-month reading was 65.2 (up from 41.3 in January) and the year-over-year reading was 50 (up from 47.8). The MoM rolling average was 68.2 (up from 46.1) while the YoY rolling average was 45.3 (up from 43.4).

"We have witnessed robust activity since mid-January across all of our input variables with activity steadily improving over the past four weeks.” said Camgian VP of Commercial Programs Kevin Tingley, “With a reading above 50, representing an expansion in production activity, February activity was strong across the board from construction and agriculture equipment to commercial vehicles.”

HEI monitors actual production activity “output” and comprises a small, focused sub-sector of manufacturing. While it is not a direct comparison to traditional PMI or Industrial Production indicators, it does provide valuable real-time insight into production activity within the traditionally volatile economic category of capital/durable goods. This indicator provides a real-time observation into the overall health of the heavy equipment manufacturing sector and industrial production at large.

About Camgian
Camgian is an award-winning developer of digital technologies that delivers real-time, actionable intelligence. Through innovations in data science, AI, and software, Camgian technologists are pioneering the next generation of cognitive computing applications that address critical needs in the national security, financial, and industrial markets around the world.

Kevin Tingley
Camgian
