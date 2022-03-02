Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,500 in the last 365 days.

Newly Launched Website Provides Guidance on Projects that Add the Most Value for Homeowners

William Betteridge

William Betteridge

Homepedia empowers homeowners with digestible data to navigate complex and expensive home decisions

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homepedia is excited to announce the launch of its website that provides guidance on what projects add the most value to homeowners, real estate investors and Airbnb assets, while providing confidence on what fair market values are.

Typical American homeowners have 70 percent of their net worth coming from their home and Homepedia equips them with information based on data science to boost home value and maximize equity potential.

A Homepedia spokesperson said collecting multiple bids from vendors for a project is a lot of work and pricing is never clear. Homepedia’s cost estimates give users clear fair market insights for local labor and materials. The site identifies up to three screened and personally selected vendors who are fit for high-quality jobs and helps make the introduction.

In addition, Homepedia offers homeowners free insights about homeownership and financing, powered by data. While other companies may tell you what your home is worth today, Homepedia shows homeowners what it could be worth and provides the means to get there.

Homepedia’s free insights include:

• The increase in a home’s value based on prior renovations since it was last purchased
• A home’s projected value increase and return on investment from home renovation projects
• The fair market cost of home improvements on a project level
• Introduction to home improvement financing companies that are fair and transparent

The inspiration for Homepedia came after friends of founder William Betteridge moved and found it difficult to navigate expensive home renovation decisions. Once they had moved into a new home, they sought to begin various home improvements: Pool, fireplace and kitchen remodel. But they had no idea which would help them retain the most amount of equity within their home asset and which should be prioritized. Once they began receiving bids for fireplaces using the same materials, they received offers from $6,000-$23,000, and it raised concerns that they were being taking advantage of.

Betteridge served the last eight years of his career leading high-growth companies – both regionally and nationally – establishing, managing and scaling operations for leading startups such as TikTok, UberEATs, Instacart, Pillow and Tawkify, driving over $126 million in growth.

For more information about Homepedia, visit homepedia.io.

About Homepedia
Based in Austin, Texas and founded in 2022, Homepedia’s mission is to empower homeowners with digestible data to navigate complex and expensive home decisions. We believe that traditional homeownership is confusing, and our solution is simple: Build a digital platform that makes the home repair, renovations and financing decisive and fast.

###

Media Relations
Homepedia
email us here

You just read:

Newly Launched Website Provides Guidance on Projects that Add the Most Value for Homeowners

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.