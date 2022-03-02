Newly Launched Website Provides Guidance on Projects that Add the Most Value for Homeowners
Homepedia empowers homeowners with digestible data to navigate complex and expensive home decisionsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homepedia is excited to announce the launch of its website that provides guidance on what projects add the most value to homeowners, real estate investors and Airbnb assets, while providing confidence on what fair market values are.
Typical American homeowners have 70 percent of their net worth coming from their home and Homepedia equips them with information based on data science to boost home value and maximize equity potential.
A Homepedia spokesperson said collecting multiple bids from vendors for a project is a lot of work and pricing is never clear. Homepedia’s cost estimates give users clear fair market insights for local labor and materials. The site identifies up to three screened and personally selected vendors who are fit for high-quality jobs and helps make the introduction.
In addition, Homepedia offers homeowners free insights about homeownership and financing, powered by data. While other companies may tell you what your home is worth today, Homepedia shows homeowners what it could be worth and provides the means to get there.
Homepedia’s free insights include:
• The increase in a home’s value based on prior renovations since it was last purchased
• A home’s projected value increase and return on investment from home renovation projects
• The fair market cost of home improvements on a project level
• Introduction to home improvement financing companies that are fair and transparent
The inspiration for Homepedia came after friends of founder William Betteridge moved and found it difficult to navigate expensive home renovation decisions. Once they had moved into a new home, they sought to begin various home improvements: Pool, fireplace and kitchen remodel. But they had no idea which would help them retain the most amount of equity within their home asset and which should be prioritized. Once they began receiving bids for fireplaces using the same materials, they received offers from $6,000-$23,000, and it raised concerns that they were being taking advantage of.
Betteridge served the last eight years of his career leading high-growth companies – both regionally and nationally – establishing, managing and scaling operations for leading startups such as TikTok, UberEATs, Instacart, Pillow and Tawkify, driving over $126 million in growth.
For more information about Homepedia, visit homepedia.io.
About Homepedia
Based in Austin, Texas and founded in 2022, Homepedia’s mission is to empower homeowners with digestible data to navigate complex and expensive home decisions. We believe that traditional homeownership is confusing, and our solution is simple: Build a digital platform that makes the home repair, renovations and financing decisive and fast.
