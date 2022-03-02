Maryland Department of General Services Distributes 125 Laptops to 100 Black Men of Maryland and the Brothers Academy

March 2, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, MD – Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr., today announced the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Federal Surplus Property Division in partnership with PCs for People, which is a Baltimore based technology focused nonprofit organization, distributed 125 laptops and 50 hot spots to 100 Black Men of Maryland and the Brothers Academy.

“Today’s donation was made possible because of the vigorous outreach efforts by the state to deliver surplus property to Marylanders in need,” said Secretary Churchill. “These computers will help provide critical access to technology and education, allowing us to continue our efforts on closing the digital divide.”

100 Black Men of Maryland is a men’s civic organization and service club whose stated goal is to educate and empower African American children and teens. The organization is committed to the intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the African American community based on respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity. The Brothers Academy is an education management program that provides academic, emotional, and social support to students.

The 125 laptops and 50 hot spots were transferred to DGS through the U.S. General Services Administration Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program. The donation will allow 100 Black Men of Maryland and the Brothers Academy to greatly increase digital capabilities for their students and young men and women, which is of the utmost importance during this latest COVID-19 surge.

Through laptop donations, DGS continues to strengthen our partnership with PCs for People, a nonprofit organization that works across the nation to provide opportunities for individuals and nonprofits to benefit from technology. The surplus equipment is cleaned, refurbished, and distributed to other organizations with missions to assist people in need of the life-changing impact of computers and mobile internet. As of this donation, DGS has partnered with PCs for People to donate over 7500 computers to schools and non-profit services organizations throughout Maryland.

