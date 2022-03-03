ECONOMIC RESTRUCTURING: USE REALITY CHECK ANALYSIS?

How to allow a robust middle class to achieve lasting economic growth.

ATHENS, GREECE, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Denis & Lenora Foretia Foundation is pleased to announce a dialogue with Elena Panaritis. This renowned World Bank economist worked with three Heads-of-State during the Eurozone and Greek debt crisis of 2009-2019.

Ms. Panaritis shares her experience and hands-on knowledge of economic restructuring with Cameroonian thought leaders, innovators, academics, and entrepreneurs, presenting a new approach to development and inequality reduction.

The conversation allows for examining the development challenges Cameroon and other developing nations face today and the informal sector's role.

"Informality is a challenge that compromises 70% of the world's population," states Ms. Panaritis, "The question is what do we do to transform it? She adds, "We engage participants of more than 14 countries, focusing on around the limitations of the existing economic development architecture in achieving lasting change and sustainable growth."

Several questions are addressed to how her diagnostic methodology of 'Reality Check Analysis' mends trust and transforms informality by building a robust middle class. Ms. Panaritis is confident that "The traditional development paradigm is overstretched and challenged, its profound shift is a matter of time."

ABOUT THE DENIS & LEONORA FORETIA FOUNDATION: The Denis & Lenora Foretia Foundation is based in Cameroon. It works to catalyze Africa's Economic Transformation through social entrepreneurship, science and technology, innovation, public health, and progressive policies that create economic opportunities for all.

ABOUT ELENA PANARITIS: Elena Panaritis is a Greek economist and former member of the Greek Parliament. Born in Athens, Greece, she studied at the American College of Greece, the University of Bologna, Italy, Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies. At the World Bank, she supervised privatization and debt restructuring programs and assisted in drafting conditions agreed with Latin American countries for structural adjustment lending, fiscal adjustments, and privatization. Ms. Panaritis is the CEO and founder of Thought4Action.org, a platform that promotes economic prosperity and empowerment of 'informals' through a new development paradigm. She is an innovator and change-maker with a track record in unlocking wealth and the potential within the informality economic sector. More information: office [at] T4Action [dot] org

