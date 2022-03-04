ADDRESSING AN ALARMING SRI LANKAN ECONOMIC CRISIS

Learning from crises.

ATHENS, GREECE, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advocata Institute, a Sri Lankan policy think tank, is pleased to announce a dialogue with Elena Panaritis. This renowned World Bank economist worked with three Greek prime ministers during the Eurozone and Greek debt crisis of 2009-2019.

Ms. Panaritis shares her experience and hands-on knowledge of resolving debt crises with Sri Lankan economists, academics, and entrepreneurs. She draws a parallel with the challenges faced and the lessons drawn from the Eurozone and Greek debt crisis meltdown that shocked the global markets.

Ms. Panaritis states, “An economic crisis of the 21st century is not to be treated in the same way as one of the 1990s. Today, politics and geopolitics play a major role and influence economic policy intervention. Therefore, the policy solutions a country will receive are highly tied to its geopolitical importance.”

The dialogue focuses on sequencing reforms for a fast and sustainable economic recovery. (i) introduction of structural reforms; (ii) timing of their application; (iii) debt management and restructuring.

She constantly stresses the importance of formal property rights for all types of assets to be bankable. Security of ownership, identity, and simplifying bureaucracy generates legal property rights and makes investments attractive.

Ms. Panaritis reminds all regarding the limitations of the existing economic development paradigm architecture in achieving lasting change and sustainable growth. She presents her proprietary diagnostic method, Reality Check Analysis (RCA), which allows for the proper sequencing of structural reforms, and successful sustainable development.

She firmly insists, “Today’s economic development paradigm doesn’t tackle the informal sector nor the costs of bureaucracy. These are frictions that further impoverish people and undermine the sustainability of any recovery effort.”

Elena is a World Bank economist that recently worked with three prime ministers in Greece during the Eurozone and Greek debt crisis of 2009-2019: Now CEO and Founder of Thought4Action.org.

About The Advocata Institute.

The Advocata Institute is an independent policy think tank based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It conducts research, provides commentary, holds events to promote commentary, and promotes sound policy ideas compatible with a free society in Sri Lanka.

About Elena Panaritis.

Elena Panaritis is the CEO and founder of Thought4Action.org, a platform that promotes economic prosperity and empowerment of ‘informals’ through a new development paradigm. She is an economist and change maker with a track record in unlocking wealth and the potential within the informality economic sector.

