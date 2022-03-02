Washington’s Lottery debuts New Scratch game, $25 Million cash Blowout

Newest addition, which offers only $100 and $500 prizes, is one of six new games debuting this month

Olympia, WA (March 2, 2022) – Washington’s Lottery today announced an exciting new game to its Scratch ticket lineup, $25 Million Cash Blowout. Just as the name suggests, this ticket gives players the opportunity to win some of the $25 million available in prizes, with only $100 and $500 prizes offered.

Each ticket features a board with 30 cash icons. Scratch to reveal a “money roll” symbol and win a prize shown for that symbol. Starting today, players can find the new game at their favorite lottery retailer for $30 a ticket.

In addition to $25 Million Cash Blowout, Washington’s Lottery will be debuting five other Scratch games this month: Lucky Ticket for $1 per ticket, High Roller for $5 per ticket, FAB 4 for $5 per ticket, Loteria Grande v6 for $5 per ticket, and $250,000 Loteria for $10 per ticket.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 39 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures, and final decisions of the Executive Director.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

