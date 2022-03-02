Hoyer Remarks in Support of the Honoring Our PACT Act

Click here to watch the video.

“Madam Speaker, I want to thank Chairman Takano for his leadership on this bill. He has long been a champion for our veterans and their well-being. I also want to thank Reps. Ruiz and Luria for their hard work on this legislation as well.

“Our veterans served with honor and routinely went above and beyond the call of duty in their defense of our nation. They risked their lives for us, and, in turn, we owe them a tremendous debt. We have a responsibility to care for our veterans when they return home and ensure that they receive the treatment they deserve. When we send our service-members to war, we must recognize that they face dangers beyond bullets, shrapnel, and bombs.

“A soldier’s exposure to burn pits and other toxic substances during their service has been shown to be connected to a greatly increased risk of cancer and respiratory diseases. The legislation before us would expand veterans’ health care access and benefits to address the effects of these toxic exposures that occurred during their military service. We asked our veterans to go to battle for America, and they answered that call.

“When they return home, veterans should not have to go to battle against red tape to receive the medical treatment and benefits they have earned through their service. They ought to be able to access care for the physical and mental wounds they carry without impediment or delay.

“We thank our veterans for their service, but our gratitude is empty if it is not accompanied by action. This is our opportunity to keep our promise to put our veterans first and truly give them our highest respect. I thank my friend, Chairman Takano, once again, for his leadership on this bill and urge my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to join in passing this bill with a strong bipartisan vote.”