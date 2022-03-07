PharmaCanna, CBD by Pharmacist, again is first to market with new covid fighting formula - CBDefense 2000
Oregon State University that demonstrated that two specific cannabinoids, CBDa & CBGa, are keeping the covid virus from infection human cells.WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Journal of Natural Products published a study conducted by Oregon State University that demonstrated that two specific cannabinoids, CBDa & CBGa, are keeping the covid virus from infecting human cells. CBDa and CBGa are the acidic versions of the popular cannabinoids CBD and CBG. It is at the acidic stage that the study shows that these hemp derived cannabinoids are attaching to covid's spike proteins. The covid virus utilizes these spike proteins to attach and infected human cells. The study has shown that CBDa and CBGa are binding to these spike proteins thus creating a wall between itself and human cells, thus preventing infection.
PharmaCanna, established by a pharmacist in 2016, jumped on this new discovery about 2 weeks after the published study. They have been able to extract high grades of both CBDa and CBGa from the hemp plant to develop their new viral protective formula, CBDefense 2000. This new CBDa/CBGa blended hemp oil product comes in tincture form that is intended to be placed under the tongue for 60 seconds and then swallowed.
"We wanted to be the first, or at least, one of the first to go to market in the country with this new revolutionary finding. One of the speed bumps that we encountered was avoiding the normal heating process during extraction. Acidic versions of cannabinoids when exposed to heat, or heavy light, can convert to a regular cannabinoid. For example, CBDa can convert to regular CBD thus removing the anti-viral properties the acidic version carries.", said Ralph Jimenez, PharmaCanna COO. He further stated, "We are protecting the anti-viral characteristics of these cannabinoids by offering our CBDefense 2000 in matte black bottles. We have also the stated on the label to keep the product refrigerated. This will protect it from both heavy light and warm/heating environments."
PharmaCanna launched CBDefense 2000 on February 25th and has already sold out approximately 70% of its inventory. In anticipation of tremendous demand, they are now working towards a second batch to keep up with demand. "Ever since we incorporated PharmaCanna in my pharmacy in 2016, we have only made PharmaCanna products available where there is a health licensed professional. Now with health licensed locations in 40 states, we feel we are not only perfectly positioned to market CBDefense 2000, but we are placing it where it should be; pharmacies and medical practices. We anticipate this being a game changer for us and for the health of patients throughout the US." commented Johnny Meier, Founder/CEO of PharmaCanna.
PharmaCanna is a pharmacist owned and formulated CBD brand established in 2016 to serve health licensed professionals and their patients. PharmaCanna is currently available at pharmacies and medical locations in 40 states across the US, or can be purchased directly at www.pharmacanna.com
For more information regarding the product CBDefense 2000, or general information of how to obtain PharmaCanna products, please call 561.425.5850 or email info@pharmacanna.us. To review all of PharmaCanna's products, visit www.pharmacanna.com
