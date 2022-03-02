Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr Leads Effort to Mitigate Unconscious Bias in Public Contracting

Submit Release
Lisa Colon

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Beach County School District’s Office of Diversity in Business Practices in collaboration with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr will host a two-day seminar for the District’s Procurement Department on mitigating unconscious bias in public contracting. Lisa Colon, a partner of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, will lead the two-day seminar on March 8 and 22nd from 4 to 5:30 pm at Palm Beach Central Highschool located in Wellington, Florida.

The seminar will explore the various types of unconscious bias and prejudice people hold and how that influences the language used in contracts. It will review current unconscious bias in the bidding and contracting process and showcase the best practices to mitigate unconscious bias in public procurement.

“Unconscious bias can hamper the goals and mission of the best-trained individuals in supplier diversity. Even people who are consciously committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion can have unconscious bias,” said Ms. Colon. “This exciting and interactive seminar will highlight how unconscious bias often shows up in the language in contracts and how procurement officials can draft bids and contracts to mitigate bias.”

Ms. Colon advises on legal issues involving public and private construction projects and real estate development, along with government contracting compliance. Board Certified in Construction Law by the Florida Bar, Ms. Colon focuses on negotiating deals and litigation of construction-related disputes involving businesses and professionals. She also assists clients in small business certification and compliance issues.

