Gov. Wolf: 35 New Jobs for Luzerne County as Homegrown Manufacturer PowerRail Expands, Consolidates Business Operations

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced today that PowerRail, a manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts for the rail industry, will create 35 new jobs with the expansion of its existing Luzerne County operation.

“This investment in PowerRail is an investment in the future,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We are pleased to have them expanding in Pennsylvania and committed to creating good, reliable jobs and economic impact for the NEPA region.”

PowerRail purchased an existing facility at 182 Susquehanna Avenue in Exeter, Luzerne County, and is also planning to consolidate certain aspects of their business from other locations. The new facility will house PowerRail’s consolidated operations and serve as its headquarters, which is currently located in Duryea, Luzerne County.

“When I first started this company 19 years ago, we were simply a distributor. Over the years our business model has changed, and now we are much more than that. Today we are manufacturing and remanufacturing parts and components, and we’re distributing them globally,” said Paul Foster, PowerRail CEO and Chairman of the Board. “This new facility will allow us to continue to grow and provide our customers, both domestic and international, with the quality and service they have come to expect from PowerRail.”

PowerRail received a funding proposal from DCED for a $1.75 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $105,000 Pennsylvania First grant. The company has committed to investing at least $5.4 million into the project, creating 35 new jobs and retaining 76 existing jobs over the next three years.

“Pennsylvania continues to have a strong, diverse manufacturing industry, and PowerRail has been a part of that here in the commonwealth for almost 20 years,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “We are pleased to support them as they expanded their manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania, create new jobs, and help boost their local economy.“

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“NEPA Alliance is excited to work with the Governor’s Action Team and DCED to assist PowerRail in its expansion and consolidation here in our region,” said Stephen Ursich, Vice President of Business Development Services for NEPA Alliance. “We have worked closely with all parties involved to create an attractive package to assist them in this very important project.”

“PowerRail’s decision to relocate to a larger facility within Luzerne County is additional evidence of the positive economic atmosphere that has been created here in northeastern Pennsylvania,” said State Representative Mike Carroll. “Equally important, the facility being vacated in Duryea is being added to the footprint of an existing business that also needs additional space.”

“The Governor’s Action Team’s most recent annual report indicated that northeastern Pennsylvania was number one in the commonwealth in both job creation and job investment. Specifically, NEPA was strong in the manufacturing sector as it led the state with the creation of more than 1,300 new manufacturing jobs over the past year,” said State Senator John Yudichak. “PowerRail’s significant investment of more than $5 million along with the state’s investment continues the collaborative trend ongoing in our region of public and private partnerships creating and retaining jobs at a historic rate.”

“It’s exciting to see a nationally recognized company like PowerRail decide to expand and grow their operations in our area,” said State Representative Aaron Kaufer. “I am very pleased to welcome PowerRail into our community.”

Originally formed in Pennsylvania in 2003, PowerRail is a United States-based company with several locations in various parts of the world. PowerRail offers a wide range of new and rebuilt rail-related parts and components including bearings and journal boxes, electrical rotating parts, engine components, compressors, pumps, and motors from their various manufacturing facilities across the US. In addition, the company offers locomotive rebuilds, overhauls, and mobile maintenance at their locomotive shop. PowerRail also serves as a global supplier with locations in Europe and Australia.

