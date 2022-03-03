Southwest Florida Residents Are Turning Their Backyards into Beaches
SWFL Residents Love the Beach But Not The Traffic & Crowds, Many Are Having Custom Beachscapes Installed In Their Backyards.CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida is experiencing tremendous growth. As people are being drawn to it's beautiful shores, waterfront home inventory prices continue to increase. The biggest draw for the Southwest area is gulf access. With numerous canals running throughout the counties offering boaters a course for escape... but what about in between the jaunts out to sea? Areas such as Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs have numerous canals, lakes and ponds but all residents must drive to the west to dip their toes in the actual sand of the area beaches - and for many this drive can exceed 90 minutes!
Whether you live on the water or not, transforming your yard into a spectacular resort like setting can add only add value to your home. One company has found the solution for those seeking the beach experience without having to leave the comfort of their homes. Designer Beachscape landscaping. Beachscapes are becoming increasing popular in the Southwest Florida area. It's no wonder as to why... after all, who doesn't like walking through powder white sand to relax in a hammock shaded by gorgeous Palm trees? There are so many options when designing a beachscape in a backyard, so many elements to consider regarding it's intent and functionality. Some people simply want a firepit with comfy chairs around it, while others may want a bar area, play area, lounge area, etc. Whatever your lifestyle, Florida Beachscapes has the eye and the resources to turn your backyard into your own private resort.
