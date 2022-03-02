More about Powdered Infant Formula Recall Expanded

NEWS RELEASE

March 1, 2022

Powdered Infant Formula Recall Expanded

Five Reports of Bacterial Infection in Infants

Atlanta – A recall of powdered infant formula is expanding to include a specialty formula for infants with certain dietary needs. Abbott Nutrition is now recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 in addition to select lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formulas manufactured in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility. The products are sold throughout the U.S. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging parents and caregivers of infants to check their powdered infant formula before using it.

The recall for Similac PM 60/40 includes lot numbers 27032K80 on cans and 27032K800 on cases.

The previously recalled powdered infant formulas - Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare - can be identified by the 7-to-9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package. Do not use these brands if they meet all 3 of the following conditions:

· the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

· the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2 , and

· the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Parents can also check Similac's recall website or call 800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided to find out if a formula they use is included in the recall. If a child’s regular formula is not available, parents should consult with their child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices.

Georgia WIC participants may return, or exchange recalled formula to the place of purchase or contact their WIC clinic to exchange for replacement vouchers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating after five babies in three states (Minnesota, Ohio, Texas) became sick with bacterial infections after consuming the products. Four of the complaints concerned Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one complaint was Salmonella infection. All five illnesses resulted in hospitalization and Cronobacter may have contributed to death in two infants.

Additional recall information is available on the FDA website https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/fda-investigation-cronobacter-and-salmonella-complaints-powdered-infant-formula-february-2022 or the CDC’s website https://www.cdc.gov/cronobacter/outbreaks/infant-formula.html.